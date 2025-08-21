Kolkata rain: Streets waterlogged, traffic jams galore India Aug 21, 2025

Kolkata is dealing with some serious rain this week, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert.

The city's been hit by traffic jams and waterlogged streets, making it tough for people to get around.

Thunderstorms and squally winds are set to stick around South Bengal until August 27.