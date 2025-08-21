Next Article
Kolkata rain: Streets waterlogged, traffic jams galore
Kolkata is dealing with some serious rain this week, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert.
The city's been hit by traffic jams and waterlogged streets, making it tough for people to get around.
Thunderstorms and squally winds are set to stick around South Bengal until August 27.
More rain expected in South Bengal
South Bengal districts can expect more light to moderate showers, with East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas likely seeing heavy rainfall up to 11cm.
Squally winds (30-40km/h) and isolated thunderstorms are also on the cards.
The IMD says this rainy spell will continue into midweek, affecting Murshidabad, Nadia, East Burdwan, and both Parganas districts—so keep those umbrellas handy!