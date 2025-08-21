Andhra Pradesh: 950 families affected as floods wash away roads

Power switched off in 11 villages

Rescue teams are using tractors and boats to evacuate people, and District Collector A.S.Dinesh Kumar shared that 250 families have already been moved to relief camps.

Medical care is front and center—55 pregnant women and seven dialysis patients have been shifted to hospitals for their safety.

To prevent accidents during the floods, power has also been temporarily switched off in 11 villages while help continues to arrive.