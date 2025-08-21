Andhra Pradesh: 950 families affected as floods wash away roads
Flooding from the Godavari and Sabari rivers has washed out 22 roads near the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border, leaving 34 Koya tribal habitations affected in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.
950 families, primarily from the 34 Koya tribal habitations, are affected, with Kunavaram and V.R.Puram Mandals hit hardest.
Local authorities have initiated relief efforts to support these communities.
Power switched off in 11 villages
Rescue teams are using tractors and boats to evacuate people, and District Collector A.S.Dinesh Kumar shared that 250 families have already been moved to relief camps.
Medical care is front and center—55 pregnant women and seven dialysis patients have been shifted to hospitals for their safety.
To prevent accidents during the floods, power has also been temporarily switched off in 11 villages while help continues to arrive.