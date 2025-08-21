Next Article
No meat sales in Haryana during Paryushan: What's the reason
Haryana's urban local bodies have requested slaughterhouses across the state to voluntarily stop meat sales from August 20-28.
This is to support the Jain festival Paryushan Parv, a nine-day period focused on fasting and self-purification.
Jains make up just 0.22% of Haryana's population
The move aims to show respect for Jain values of non-violence without making it a strict rule—so businesses can choose what works for them.
With Jains making up just 0.22% of Haryana's population (2011 census), the government hopes this gesture encourages social harmony and respects everyone's beliefs, especially after past confusion over similar requests.