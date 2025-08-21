Next Article
Ghaziabad woman raped, then dies by suicide
A 23-year-old woman with speech and hearing impairments from Ghaziabad died by suspected suicide in the early hours of Thursday, just days after she was allegedly gang-raped.
She had gone missing on Monday but returned home that night and shared the trauma with her father, who then reported it to the police.
Police have filed a rape case
Police have filed a rape case under Section 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Some suspects have already been identified, according to Deputy Commissioner Surendranath Tiwari, and officers are reviewing CCTV footage to track down everyone involved.
The victim's body is undergoing post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.