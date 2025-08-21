Indian Railways to launch new Delhi-Bikaner Vande Bharat train soon

Rajasthan already has 8 Vande Bharat routes

Rajasthan already has eight Vande Bharat routes, connecting cities like Ajmer, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, and Sabarmati.

Built in Chennai with comfort and safety in mind—including tech like KAVACH and CCTV—these trains saw packed coaches this year, with occupancy jumping from 102% last financial year to over 105% by June 2025.