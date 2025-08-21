Next Article
Indian Railways to launch new Delhi-Bikaner Vande Bharat train soon
Heads up, train fans—Indian Railways is about to launch a new Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Bikaner.
This move follows a recent ministerial meeting and fits into the bigger push to modernize India's rail network, which now features 150 Vande Bharat Express train services.
Rajasthan already has 8 Vande Bharat routes
Rajasthan already has eight Vande Bharat routes, connecting cities like Ajmer, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, and Sabarmati.
Built in Chennai with comfort and safety in mind—including tech like KAVACH and CCTV—these trains saw packed coaches this year, with occupancy jumping from 102% last financial year to over 105% by June 2025.