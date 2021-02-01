Japanese automaker Honda has teased that it will unveil a scrambler variant of its H'ness CB350 motorcycle in India on February 16. The upcoming two-wheeler shall come with a ribbed pattern seat, 17-inch wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires, and the same taillight and turn indicators as the CB300R. However, mechanically, it should be identical to the standard model. Here's our roundup.

The Honda H'ness CB350 scrambler should come with a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, an upswept blacked-out exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike should pack a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

The Honda H'ness CB350 scrambler should draw power from a BS6-compliant 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of 20.78hp at 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 30Nm at 3,000rpm.

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda H'ness CB350 scrambler should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike should be taken care of by telescopic front forks and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

