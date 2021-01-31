Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2021 iteration of its MT-25 streetfighter motorbike in Indonesia. It is up for grabs in three color options. The two-wheeler has an aggressive look, packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a 250cc, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

2021 Yamaha MT-25: At a glance

The 2021 Yamaha MT-25 sports an eye-catching MT-03-inspired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank with aggressively-styled shrouds, stepped-up seats, an upswept exhaust, and a low-slung full-LED headlight featuring Yamaha's Dark Side of Japan styling. The bike packs a digital instrument console and rides on designer alloy wheels. It is available in Matte Grey, Metallic Black, and Metallic Blue color options.

Power and performance

The 2021 Yamaha MT-25 streetfighter motorbike is powered by a 250cc, parallel-twin engine that can generate 35.5hp of maximum power. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha MT-25 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

