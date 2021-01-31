-
Jawa Perak motorcycle becomes costlier by Rs. 3,000 in IndiaLast updated on Jan 31, 2021, 07:36 pm
-
Classic Legends has hiked the price of its Jawa Perak bobber-styled motorbike in India.
Following the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 2,987 and is now priced at Rs. 1.97 lakh.
As for the highlights, it has an old-school cruiser look, packs an analog instrument cluster, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
Jawa Perak: At a glance
-
The Jawa Perak has a low-slung profile and comes with styling elements such as rounded bar-end mirrors, chopped fenders, a floating-style single-piece seat, an under-seat taillamp, and dual slash-cut exhausts.
The bike packs an analog instrument cluster, a halogen headlight, and rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels.
It has a curb weight of 175kg and gets a 14-liter fuel tank.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
In India, the Jawa Perak draws power from a BS6-compliant 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 30.4hp of maximum power and 32.74Nm of peak torque.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Jawa Perak is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic hydraulic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
Following the latest revision in price, the Jawa Perak bobber-styled motorcycle carries a price tag of Rs. 1,97,487 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. At this price-point, it goes against rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda H'ness CB350.