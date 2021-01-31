Classic Legends has hiked the price of its Jawa Perak bobber-styled motorbike in India. Following the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 2,987 and is now priced at Rs. 1.97 lakh. As for the highlights, it has an old-school cruiser look, packs an analog instrument cluster, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Jawa Perak: At a glance

The Jawa Perak has a low-slung profile and comes with styling elements such as rounded bar-end mirrors, chopped fenders, a floating-style single-piece seat, an under-seat taillamp, and dual slash-cut exhausts. The bike packs an analog instrument cluster, a halogen headlight, and rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. It has a curb weight of 175kg and gets a 14-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Jawa Perak draws power from a BS6-compliant 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 30.4hp of maximum power and 32.74Nm of peak torque.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Jawa Perak is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic hydraulic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?