A film based on the extraordinary life of one of India's most celebrated military officers - late Major Mohit Sharma - has been announced. The movie will be backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Drishyam Films. Tentatively titled Iftikhar, the project is expected to go on floors in September. Here are more details on this.

Details Movie to be out on Independence Day 2022

As per reports, the forthcoming movie is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book - India's Most Fearless 2: More Military Stories Of Unimaginable Courage And Sacrifice. It is slated to be released around Independence Day in 2022. However, the cast and other details of the project have not been revealed yet.

Statement 'A story that needs to be told'

Confirming the development, Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment said, "We were amazed by the bravado that Major Mohit Sharma displayed in Shopian, and immediately knew that this is a story that needs to be told to, and known by, every Indian." Meanwhile, Drishyam Films' founder and producer Manish Mundra said, "I believe it's our duty as filmmakers to identify such heroes (sic)."

Life Major Sharma was born in 1978 in Haryana

Major Mohit Sharma was born on January 13, 1978 in Haryana's Rohtak. In 1995, he left his engineering degree and joined the National Defence Academy (NDA). After completing his studies at NDA, he joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in 1998. He was commissioned a lieutenant on December 11, 1999. Upon completing three years of military service, Sharma opted for the Para (Special Forces).

Martyrdom He was killed in action on March 21, 2009