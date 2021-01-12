Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 12, 2021, 01:55 am

India on Monday reported over 12,000 fresh coronavirus infections, marking the lowest single-day spike since mid-June last year. The nationwide tally has now climbed to 10.48 million cases, while the death toll has reached 1,51,384 as at least 160 more people died in the past 24 hours. Kerala continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,04,66,595 COVID-19 cases, 1,51,160 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,04,66,595 COVID-19 cases, including 1,51,160 deaths, 2,22,526 active cases, and 1,00,92,909 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,04,79,891 cases and 1,51,384 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 10.1 million.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 19,71,552 total cases, 50,101 deaths, 18,67,988 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,28,055 total cases, 12,144 deaths, 9,06,548 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,85,037 total cases, 7,131 deaths, 8,75,456 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,26,943 total cases, 12,228 deaths, 8,07,744 recoveries. Kerala: 8,14,258 total cases, 3,322 deaths, 7,47,389 recoveries. Delhi: 6,30,506 total cases, 10,691 deaths, 6,16,461 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,93,680 total cases, 8,504 deaths, 5,74,312 recoveries.

Key updates 3.1K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 2.4K fresh infections

Kerala reported 3,110 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 8.8% with 35,281 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 2,438 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.8% with 42,059 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections rose to 853. The tally has climbed to 2,90,084, including 3,505 deaths and 2,78,029 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 306 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.61 lakh