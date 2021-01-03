Last updated on Jan 03, 2021, 07:00 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's Y20A smartphone, which was launched in India last week, is now on sale. It comes in two color options: Dawn White and Nebula Blue.
As for the key highlights, the device comes with three rear cameras, a Snapdragon 439 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 64GB of internal storage.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo Y20A gets an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup.
The device sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
It is available in Nebula Blue and Dawn White color options.
The Vivo Y20A is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 8MP (f/1.8) snapper for selfies and video calling.
The Vivo Y20A smartphone draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The device runs on Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
All latest connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are also supported by the handset.
In India, the Vivo Y20A carries a price-tag of Rs. 11,490 for the sole 3GB/64GB storage model. It can be bought via the Vivo India online store, where exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options are available on the device's purchase.
