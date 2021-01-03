Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's Y20A smartphone, which was launched in India last week, is now on sale. It comes in two color options: Dawn White and Nebula Blue. As for the key highlights, the device comes with three rear cameras, a Snapdragon 439 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 64GB of internal storage. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y20A: At a glance

The Vivo Y20A gets an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The device sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. It is available in Nebula Blue and Dawn White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y20A is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 8MP (f/1.8) snapper for selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y20A smartphone draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. All latest connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are also supported by the handset.

Information What about the pricing?