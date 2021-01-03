Ahead of its launch in India on January 5, Xiaomi has teased a Pacific Sunrise color option for its Mi 10i smartphone. It will have a gradient finish with a mix of cyan and orange shades. As for the highlights, it will get a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and shall support 5G. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 10i: At a glance

The Mi 10i will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a quad-camera setup housed within a circular module. The handset will get a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It should come in Blue, Black, and Pacific Sunrise colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10i will house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, a single 16MP selfie snapper should be there.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10i will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android-based MIUI 12 and shall pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. All standard connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port will be supported.

Information Pricing and availability