Last updated on Jan 03, 2021, 01:22 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch in India on January 5, Xiaomi has teased a Pacific Sunrise color option for its Mi 10i smartphone. It will have a gradient finish with a mix of cyan and orange shades.
As for the highlights, it will get a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and shall support 5G.
Here's our roundup.
The Mi 10i will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a quad-camera setup housed within a circular module.
The handset will get a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
It should come in Blue, Black, and Pacific Sunrise colors.
The Mi 10i will house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, a single 16MP selfie snapper should be there.
The Mi 10i will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The device will run on Android-based MIUI 12 and shall pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
All standard connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port will be supported.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Mi 10i smartphone in India will be revealed at the launch event on January 5. As for the pocket-pinch, it should cost around Rs. 25,000 going by the specifications.
