Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 Pro model in China in the coming weeks. In the latest development, MyDrivers has shared a render of the smartphone, revealing its rear design and key specifications. The Mi 11 Pro will have a completely new quad rear camera setup and will be offered in at least two color variants. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 11 Pro: At a glance

According to the reports, the Mi 11 Pro will offer a punch-hole design with curved edges and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset is expected to sport a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader. It will be available in Blue and Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The quad rear camera setup on the Mi 11 Pro will reportedly comprise a 108MP main sensor, a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide shooter, and a periscope lens with 120x digital zoom. On the front, it will have a single camera housed in the punch-hole module.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh or bigger battery. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?