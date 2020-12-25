Last updated on Dec 25, 2020, 05:43 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OPPO is working on launching the Reno5 Pro 5G soon in India. In the latest development, the smartphone has reportedly been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch.
To recall, it was unveiled in China earlier this month, along with the Reno5 5G model.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and quad rear cameras.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G features an aluminum-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with curved edges and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Further, it comes in Starry Night, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red color options.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS and packs a 4,350mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Details about the launch and pricing details of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G in India have not been revealed yet. However, in China, it carries a starting price tag of CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 38,300) for the 8GB/128GB configuration.
