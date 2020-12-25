Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A72 4G sometime in 2021. In the latest development, the smartphone was found listed on Geekbench with Android 11, a Snapdragon 720G chipset, and 8GB of RAM. Previously leaked renders of the 5G model have revealed the display design of the phone, which is expected to be offered on the 4G variant as well. Here's our roundup.

Technicality Details on Geekbench and the grading of CPU performance

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. For single-core results, the same process is replicated. The faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What scores did Samsung Galaxy A72 4G receive on Geekbench?

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-A725F. The listing, which was uploaded on December 24, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 549 and a multi-core score of 1,637.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it is tipped to house a penta-camera setup. The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The A72 4G will sport a penta rear camera setup,including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. There will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will draw power from a Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the device will run on Android 11-based One UI 2.5 and offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?