Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 01:38 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy A72 5G model sometime early next year. In the latest development, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (via Voice) has shared renders of the handset, revealing its design and key features.
According to the images, the A72 5G will feature a center-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a rectangular camera bump on the rear side.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will have a punch-hole design with an aluminium frame, 'Glasstick' back panel, and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will offer a versatile quad camera system on the rear and a single front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. However, the specifications of these cameras are unclear as of now.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1080 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A72 5G will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen early next year. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000.
