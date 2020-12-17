Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy A72 5G model sometime early next year. In the latest development, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (via Voice) has shared renders of the handset, revealing its design and key features. According to the images, the A72 5G will feature a center-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a rectangular camera bump on the rear side.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A72 5G: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will have a punch-hole design with an aluminium frame, 'Glasstick' back panel, and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will offer a versatile quad camera system on the rear and a single front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. However, the specifications of these cameras are unclear as of now.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1080 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

