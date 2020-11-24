India's mobile phone exports in 2020 are likely to cross a record $1.5 billion (over Rs. 11,000 crore), a report by analysis and research firm techARC has shown. The report stated that 98% of the shipments would include smartphones. It highlighted that the record value of shipments would be achieved despite the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacting exports. Here are more details.

Exports 12.8 million units exported till September this year

The report stated that a total of 12.8 million mobile phones—including 10.9 million smartphones—were exported from India from January to September 2020. Exports had dropped to 1.2 million units in the April-June quarter from 7.4 million in January-March due to COVID-19. Exports rose to 4.2 million units in July-September indicating the restoration of the supply chain and the resumption of work in Indian factories.

Brand Samsung top exporter from India

According to the report, Samsung is leading the exports with 11.6 million units. The second-top exporter is Xiaomi with 0.6 million shipments, followed by Lava at 0.2 million shipments. The report noted that Lava has emerged as a "torchbearer" Indian brand, being the only domestic brand among the top five. The other smartphone exporters in the top five are Vivo and OnePlus.

Information 21 brands exporting mobile phones from India

The report also said that a total of 21 brands are exporting mobile phones from India and 17 brands are exporting smartphones. Samsung A51 is the most exported smartphone from India and the top 10 most exported phones all belong to the brand.

Destinations UAE most popular export destination

The report stated that the top five export destinations for India are the United Arab Emirates (4.58 million units), the United States (1.39 million), Russia (1.27 million), South Africa (1.09 million), and Italy (0.6 million). Indian brands are now exporting to extended markets like the US, the report said, adding that seven brands are exporting mobile phones from India to the US.

Statement ''Make in India' made India global mobile phone exporter'