Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A32 5G in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification website with model number SM-A326J, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the A32 5G will come with 15W fast-charging support, 5G connectivity, and an NFC chip. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: At a glance

According to the previously leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, a glossy plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera system. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 268ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies, it will have a single front-facing cameras but its specifications are unclear.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to draw power from an entry-level 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?