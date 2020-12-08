Redmi is expected to launch a new Redmi 9 Power model in India on December 15. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser video as well as activated a microsite for the phone, revealing its key highlights and hinting at its imminent launch. The Redmi 9 Power will reportedly be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G.

Design and display Redmi 9 Power: At a glance

Redmi 9 Power will have a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is likely to be offered in Gray, Green, Blue, and Orange color variants.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9 Power will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it will get an 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 Power will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?