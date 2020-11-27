TECNO is all set to launch a new POVA model in India on December 4 at 12 pm, a Flipkart listing has confirmed. The handset is already available in Nigeria and Philippines. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display TECNO POVA: At a glance

The TECNO POVA features a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone has a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It comes in Magic Blue, Speed Purple, and Dazzle Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO POVA sports a quad rear camera module including a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, a QVGA sensor. For selfies, it houses an 8MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO POVA draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based HiOS 7.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?