Written byShubham Gupta
TECNO is all set to launch a new POVA model in India on December 4 at 12 pm, a Flipkart listing has confirmed. The handset is already available in Nigeria and Philippines.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The TECNO POVA features a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The smartphone has a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It comes in Magic Blue, Speed Purple, and Dazzle Black color options.
The TECNO POVA sports a quad rear camera module including a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, a QVGA sensor. For selfies, it houses an 8MP camera on the front.
The TECNO POVA draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based HiOS 7.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In the Philippines, the TECNO POVA is priced at PHP 6,999 (approximately Rs. 10,700) for the solo 6GB/64GB variant. However, its pricing and availability details in India will be revealed at the time of launch on December 4.
