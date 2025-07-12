Where to watch Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' post-theatrical run

While the film's OTT release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers, reports suggest that Maalik will stream on Amazon Prime Video in September 2025. The movie also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee , Saurabh Sachdeva, Saurabh Shukla , Huma Qureshi , Anshumaan Pushkar, and Rajendra Gupta. It was reportedly shot in Lucknow and Varanasi.

Actor's insight

For me, action is not just action: Rao

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Rao recently spoke about his decision to take up Maalik. He said, "Maalik is certainly one of the few things that I wanted to do, and I was waiting for the right script." "It's not like action films weren't offered to me before, but the story wasn't there. For me, action is not just action—there has to be a story, and action should be a part of it."