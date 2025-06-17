'Ground Zero,' 'Detective Sherdil': Don't miss these upcoming OTT releases
This week is packed with exciting OTT releases.
From Diljit Dosanjh's quirky murder mystery Detective Sherdil to the return of The Great Indian Kapil Show, there's something for everyone.
Other highlights include a hard-hitting documentary, Grenfell: Uncovered, and a thrilling adaptation of E Lockhart's bestselling novel, We Were Liars.
Here's a look at the new movies and shows premiering this week.
'The Buccaneers' and 'We Were Liars'
The Buccaneers Season 2 follows American newcomers navigating British society in the 1870s. The series stars Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, and Josie Totah.
It releases on Prime Video on Wednesday.
On the same day, the streamer will also premiere We Were Liars.
It is a psychological thriller starring Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, who returns to her family's private island after an accident that erased her summer memories.
'The Waterfront' and 'Detective Sherdil'
Netflix will release The Waterfront on Thursday, a story about the Buckley family, North Carolina's fishing dynasty royalty.
It has been created by Kevin Williamson.
On Friday, ZEE5 will premiere Detective Sherdil, where Dosanjh plays an eccentric investigator in Budapest trying to solve a high-profile murder case.
The film also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas.
'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 and 'Grenfell: Uncovered'
JioHotstar will premiere Kerala Crime Files Season 2 on Friday.
It stars Aju Varghese, Lal, Navas Vallikkunnu, Harisree Ashokan, Jeo Baby, and Arjun Radhakrishnan and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
The same day, Netflix will release Grenfell: Uncovered, a documentary that tells the story behind the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire through the voices of survivors, bereaved families, firefighters, experts and investigators.
'The Great Indian Kapil...' and 'Ground Zero'
Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero, released in theaters in April, will arrive on Prime Video on Friday.
It also stars Zoya Hussain and Mukesh Tiwari.
On Saturday, Netflix will premiere Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show is a mix of chaos, comedy, and celebrity madness and is hosted by Kapil Sharma.
Salman Khan will be the first guest this season.
This season sees both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as judges.