When, where to watch 'Mission: Impossible—Final Reckoning'
What's the story
The much-awaited action thriller, Mission: Impossible—Final Reckoning, is now playing in theaters, bringing an epic end to the legendary MI franchise.
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and starring Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in lead roles, the film has been creating a lot of noise.
Made for a full-on theatrical experience, in case you can't make it, here's where to watch it on OTT.
Film details
'Final Reckoning' likely to stream on JioHotstar in India
According to an Economic Times report, the movie may release on Paramount+ in the US after its theatrical run.
In India, it might land on JioHotstar or Amazon Prime Video, where the last seven movies of the franchise are streaming.
There's no official word on where the film will premiere in India, though.
'Final Reckoning' plot and box office details
Final Reckoning follows the story of Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent, as he races against time to ensure an AI program doesn't land in the wrong hands.
Touted to be the last film in the franchise, it's receiving raving reviews.
At the Indian box office, it is likely to rake in around a whopping ₹20cr on its opening day.