Why do prosecutors think key accuser may skip Diddy's trial?
What's the story
The high-profile trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is potentially facing a significant setback.
A key accuser, identified as Victim-3 in the federal indictment against Combs, may not appear in court to testify against him.
Prosecutors revealed during jury selection that they have been struggling to contact the accuser or her lawyer, who is reportedly dealing with undisclosed "personal issues."
Testimony uncertainty
Accuser's potential absence complicates proceedings
The unnamed woman was expected to testify that Combs "coerced her into sexual acts," reports The New York Post.
However, prosecutor Maurene Comey told the judge, "We do not know whether she intends to appear, and we are trying hard to find out because we are having trouble communicating with her counsel."
"The accuser in question 'does not live locally' and 'may not show up, even if we try to enforce the subpoena and want to call her,'" Comey added.
Remaining witnesses
Other accusers still set to testify
Despite the potential absence of this key accuser, three other women are still expected to testify against Combs. Two of them will do so under pseudonyms for privacy reasons.
The 54-year-old rap mogul has been accused of leading a racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes, between 2008 and the present.
Combs has denied all allegations.
The trial's first week has been dominated by jury selection.