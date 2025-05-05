What's the story

The trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is scheduled to commence in New York on Monday.

Jury selection will begin in the morning and may take several days. Opening statements and the start of testimony are expected next week.

He faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges spanning two decades.

The 17-page indictment against Combs says he abused his power and resources to coerce women into drug-fueled sexual performances, which he called "Freak Offs."