What's the story

Ananya Panday, a prominent figure in Bollywood, was recently appointed as the first-ever brand ambassador for the French luxury brand Chanel from India.

And, now, Panday is set to make her debut at the Chanel Cruise 2025/26 show at the prestigious Villa d'Este on Lake Como. Ahead of this milestone, she shared her arrival in Italy on Instagram.

She also posted a welcome note from Chanel on Instagram. Separately, she expressed her gratitude and excitement about her new role.