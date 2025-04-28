Ananya Panday to debut at Chanel cruise show in Italy
Ananya Panday, a prominent figure in Bollywood, was recently appointed as the first-ever brand ambassador for the French luxury brand Chanel from India.
And, now, Panday is set to make her debut at the Chanel Cruise 2025/26 show at the prestigious Villa d'Este on Lake Como. Ahead of this milestone, she shared her arrival in Italy on Instagram.
She also posted a welcome note from Chanel on Instagram. Separately, she expressed her gratitude and excitement about her new role.
Career milestone
Panday's journey with Chanel: A dream come true
Earlier this week, Panday expressed her gratitude on Instagram after being announced as Chanel's brand ambassador.
Panday wrote, "Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with @chanelofficial. The first-ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true."
Her appointment was long overdue, as she was often seen in classic Chanel looks.
She especially stunned fashion fans in Look 9 from Chanel's Cruise 2024/25 collection at the brand's Paris show on October 1, 2024.
Instagram memories
Panday is currently starring in 'Kesari 2'
Along with her sister Rysa Panday, the actor had posted fun moments from her Parisian adventure on Instagram.
She wrote how excited she was to be invited to the showcase, "What an honor to attend the @chanelofficial show at the Grand Palais and yes I get forever brownie points for taking Rysa as my plus one."
On the movie front, she can currently be seen in Kesari 2 alongside Akshay Kumar, where she has received praise for her performance.