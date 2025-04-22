Mahesh Babu summoned by ED in money laundering case: Report
What's the story
In a major development, Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an investigation involving potential money laundering.
The actor has been asked to appear before the ED on April 28, reports said.
The case pertains to his remuneration from Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers, companies he promoted for their real estate projects.
Payment details
Babu's payment under scrutiny
As per reports by 123Telugu, Babu received a total of ₹5.9 crore for promotional work with the two companies.
Of the total amount, ₹3.4 crore was paid through a check, while ₹2.5 crore was paid in cash.
However, the cash payment is now under investigation as it is suspected to be linked to a money laundering network.
His promotion of Sai Surya projects allegedly led many to invest, unaware of the fraud.
Company raids
ED's recent action against Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers
The ED recently raided both Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers in connection with the ongoing investigation.
However, it remains unclear what the outcome of the raids was or what the status of the investigation is. Further developments in this case are awaited.
The investigation started after Telangana police filed FIRs against key figures.
Babu, who returned to Hyderabad from a trip to Rome recently, is expected to resume shooting for SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.