What's the story

Coomi Kapoor, distinguished journalist and author of The Emergency, is reportedly suing Manikarnika Films Private Limited and Netflix.

She accused them of "blatant breach of contract" and damaging her reputation with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency being screened on Netflix.

In a press note on Monday, Kapoor revealed she has turned to legal action after her name was used in the film's marketing without her prior written approval.