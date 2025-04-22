'The Emergency' author threatens lawsuit over misuse of her book
What's the story
Coomi Kapoor, distinguished journalist and author of The Emergency, is reportedly suing Manikarnika Films Private Limited and Netflix.
She accused them of "blatant breach of contract" and damaging her reputation with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency being screened on Netflix.
In a press note on Monday, Kapoor revealed she has turned to legal action after her name was used in the film's marketing without her prior written approval.
Contract details
Kapoor's tripartite contract and alleged violations
Kapoor had signed a tripartite contract with Manikarnika Films, Penguin Random House, and herself.
On her lawyer's advice, she added two clauses stating the producers would have full artistic license, but nothing that didn't align with historical facts should be modified.
The film had previously faced opposition from Sikh groups for depicting separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as secretly collaborating with Indira Gandhi.
Film controversy
'Emergency' film's alleged distortion of Kapoor's book
Kapoor's press note also alleged that when Emergency came out on Netflix, it claimed the film was based on her book.
She only found out after watching the film for the first time, which she called a "total distortion of the contents of her book."
Despite two legal notices, the wording "based on Coomi Kapoor's book The Emergency" remains on the Netflix platform.
Kapoor claims this has caused "irreparable damage" to her reputation as a journalist and author.
Awaited response
'Don't cite the book and present wrong facts'
Kapoor also stated she had informed Aksht Ranaut, representative of Manikarnika Films, about her concerns, but got no response.
"They told me they were doing a movie on Indira Gandhi. I gave it to them. That's my stupidity, because they said we are only using one chapter," she told The Telegraph.
"The contents are from all chapters. Indira Gandhi's life is in the public domain. Don't cite the book and present wrong facts."