MrBeast apologizes after fans slam Las Vegas event
What's the story
YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has publicly apologized for the disappointing "MrBeast Experience" event held at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Marketed as an "immersive" and "unforgettable" experience, the event featured exclusive games, a MrBeast-themed menu, and mystery bags.
Some bags included limited edition merchandise, with one even carrying a $10,000 (£7,550) gift voucher, but the event failed to meet expectations.
Attendees expressed their disappointment over what they claimed was misleading advertising and sought refunds.
Fan frustration
Fans confronted the resort CEO, demanded refunds
A group of disgruntled fans confronted Resorts World Las Vegas CEO Alex Dixon on Tuesday, demanding a refund for the $1,000 they spent on the three-day event.
Responding to a fan's complaint on X/Twitter, Donaldson acknowledged that the event "definitely isn't the experience we hoped they'd deliver."
He also promised to make it up to them by inviting all those affected to his studio.
The event has since been removed from the hotel's website.
Unmet expectations
Attendees were left disappointed by the mystery bags
Attendees were left disappointed when their much-anticipated mystery bags turned out to be underwhelming.
"It should have been like mini-games, meet and greets, photo ops, special drinks, and things...Unfortunately, we didn't get any of that," one attendee, who flew to Las Vegas with her mother, told 8NewsNow, an affiliate of CBS News.
Other guests also took to social media to complain, saying they got T-shirts in different sizes, which could be purchased online for $9.