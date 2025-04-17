What's the story

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has publicly apologized for the disappointing "MrBeast Experience" event held at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Marketed as an "immersive" and "unforgettable" experience, the event featured exclusive games, a MrBeast-themed menu, and mystery bags.

Some bags included limited edition merchandise, with one even carrying a $10,000 (£7,550) gift voucher, but the event failed to meet expectations.

Attendees expressed their disappointment over what they claimed was misleading advertising and sought refunds.