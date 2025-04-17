Sunny Deol announces 'Jaat 2' despite lukewarm box office performance
What's the story
In a surprising move, the makers of Jaat have announced its sequel, Jaat 2, a week after the release of the first part.
Despite the underwhelming box office performance of Jaat, the makers are hopeful the film will recover its investment.
Actor Sunny Deol, who starred in the original film, shared the sequel's poster on Instagram on Thursday morning, captioning it, "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2."
Production details
'Jaat 2' to be directed by Gopichandh Malineni
The poster of Jaat 2 confirmed that Gopichandh Malineni will be returning as the director for the sequel.
The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad, with Mythri Movie Makers backing the project.
Thus far, there hasn't been an official announcement about the cast, apart from Deol's confirmed return.
The original film Jaat marked Malineni's Hindi-language debut, and was Deol's first pan-India actioner.
Film reception
'Jaat' received mixed reviews despite Deol's performance
Jaat, which released last week, saw Deol share screen space with Randeep Hooda as the antagonist. Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, and Jagapathi Babu were also seen in important roles.
The film garnered mixed reviews from critics but was appreciated by audiences for its action and Deol and Hooda's performances.
However, despite all this, Jaat underperformed at the box office.
Financial performance
'Jaat's box office overview
Jaat opened to a low ₹9.5 crore in India and ₹13 crore worldwide. In its first week, the film earned ₹57.63 crore net in India and around ₹75 crore worldwide.
With declining collections, it appears unlikely that Jaat will cross the ₹100 crore mark in India—or even globally.
The announcement of a sequel despite this lukewarm performance has surprised many in the industry.