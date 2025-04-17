What's the story

In a surprising move, the makers of Jaat have announced its sequel, Jaat 2, a week after the release of the first part.

Despite the underwhelming box office performance of Jaat, the makers are hopeful the film will recover its investment.

Actor Sunny Deol, who starred in the original film, shared the sequel's poster on Instagram on Thursday morning, captioning it, "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2."