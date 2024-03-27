Next Article

Box office collection: 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' struggles to stay afoot

By Aikantik Bag 10:08 am Mar 27, 2024

What's the story Biopics are a staple in Bollywood. From gangsters to politicians to sportspeople, over the years, it has become a very common sub-genre in Indian cinema. The Vinayak Damodar Savarkar biopic was in the buzz for long and is running in theaters now. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is currently struggling for momentum at the domestic box office. Let's dissect its weekday collection.

Inching closer to the Rs. 10 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Randeep Hooda directorial earned Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 9.15 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews but Hooda's portrayal of Savarkar has been lauded by many. The cast includes Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, Mark Bennington, and Apinderdeep Singh, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

