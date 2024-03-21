Next Article

'Internal issues' delay Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' production

By Aikantik Bag 04:57 pm Mar 21, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Ramayana is an emotion for Indians and even after several adaptations, the Arun Govil starrer is hailed as the supreme version. Ever since Nitesh Tiwari announced his adaptation of Ramayana headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the anticipation has been quite high. The eagerly-awaited three-part film adaptation has been a hotbed of unverified reports and conjecture. Now, as per Bollywood Hungama, the movie will not be going on floors this year due to some "internal issues."

Production

Probable reasons for delay

A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and revealed that the makers have not been able to finalize the "lavish" costumes yet, hence they are choosing not to go on floors. Another source stated, "There are too many internal issues to be resolved." Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Kapoor as Lord Ram, especially after the humongous success of Animal.

Release

Characters and initial release date

As of now, the makers have not officially announced anything about the project. Several reports suggest that actor Sai Pallavi has been roped in to don the role of Sita. Sunny Deol has been offered to play Lord Hanuman's part. For Ravan's role, reports are rife that Rocking Star Yash has been signed as the antagonist. The makers were initially aiming for a 2025 release.