02:08 pm Dec 28, 2023

'Animal' box office collection

Animal has been one of the most talked about films of 2023 in India. Despite negative reviews over alleged misogyny and polarizing opinions, the controversial film emerged as a money-spinner at the box office. After a glorious run and raking in over Rs. 850 crore globally, the film has now slowed down in the fourth week. The actioner became Ranbir Kapoor's highest-grosser to date.

Inching closer to Rs. 550 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 95 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 540.04 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics and some viewers but emerged to be a box-office favorite. Animal co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is co-produced by T-Series.

