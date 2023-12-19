Box office buzz: 'Dunki' towers over 'Salaar' by slight margin

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office buzz: 'Dunki' towers over 'Salaar' by slight margin

By Aikantik Bag 11:44 am Dec 19, 202311:44 am

'Dunki' Vs 'Salaar' box office buzz

Shah Rukh Khan is the Baazigar of box office clashes and the quintessential superstar is now gearing up for the biggest clash—Dunki versus Salaar. Khan has the momentum of delivering two back-to-back all-time blockbusters in 2023, whereas Rebel Star Prabhas is back in the action genre. As the advance bookings are rolling, let's see how these distinct projects are performing!

2/3

'Dunki': Khan-Hirani have a strong hold

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed satirical drama has sold over 2,57,900 tickets and has approximately grossed around Rs. 7.54 crore in India. The movie has the upper hand in screen sharing but since it's releasing only in Hindi that might be a deal breaker on the commercial front. The film hits the theaters on Thursday.

3/3

'Salaar': Prabhas-Neel will aim for positive word of mouth

On the other hand, the Prashanth Neel directorial has sold over 2,50,100 tickets and has approximately grossed around Rs. 6.07 crore in India. Given Prabhas's string of flops, the actor does not have the momentum but with Neel's credibility and it being a multi-language release, Salaar might topple Dunki in the commercial arena. The actioner hits the theaters on Friday.