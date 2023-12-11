Jr. NTR's 'War 2' shooting schedule with Hrithik Roshan out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Jr. NTR's 'War 2' shooting schedule with Hrithik Roshan out

By Aikantik Bag 06:03 pm Dec 11, 202306:03 pm

'War 2' is slated for 2025 release

Ever since the makers showed the exciting glimpse of War 2 in the post-credits scene of Tiger 3, fans have been waiting for the actioner. The film is more special as it will mark RRR actor Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut. The sixth installment of the YRF Spy Universe is slated for a 2025 release and now a Pinkvilla report has revealed the actor's schedule details. Currently, NTR is wrapping up Koratala Siva's Devara.

2/3

NTR's busy schedule in 2024

A source close to the project shared, "Jr. NTR is giving all his time to Devara...He will kickstart the shoot for War 2 in March-April 2024, following the completion of Devara. Hrithik Roshan will be starting the shoot in February." Reportedly, NTR will simultaneously work with director Prashanth Neel on a project tentatively titled NTR 31.

3/3

More about 'War 2'

War 2 will mark the return of Roshan's celebrated character Kabir. The film will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and it also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. Currently, the YRF Spy Universe is the most sought-after franchise in India and fans are eagerly waiting for the clash of titans, i.e., Roshan and NTR.