#DefamationCase: Javed Akhtar was 'humiliated' over Kangana Ranaut's 'suicide' remarks

May 04, 2023

Javed Akhtar's defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut is ongoing (Photo credit: Aikantik Bag)

Kangana Ranaut, the Queen of Bollywood is always rocking the headlines. She majorly makes it to the news for her controversial opinions and seldom for her films. The actor was swept up into another controversy after lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar filed a defamation suit against her. While deposing on Wednesday, Akhtar said he was humiliated after Ranaut alleged that he threatened to sabotage her career.

Akhtar's take on the matter

Akhtar refuted these claims and spoke about the embarrassment he felt with her words. He appeared before a magistrate on Wednesday regarding the same matter. As per India Today, the lyricist said, "He recalled that Kangana made the comments in an interview, after 'suicide' became a 'talking point' in the media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput."

From where it started

This traces back to the days when Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were allegedly having an affair. Akhtar met Ranaut as a mediator. Ranaut recalled this in a Pinkvilla interview and said, "Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don't apologize to them, you'll have nowhere to go."