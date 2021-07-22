Charting Akshay Kumar's journey from Rs. 5K to Rs. 135cr

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 09:00 pm

Akshay Kumar is the highest paid actor in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar is every filmmaker's dream. And why not? He wins hearts, and also brings in the moolah. Kumar delivers swoon-worthy action moves, has a smile to die for, is amazing with comedy and has brought several social issues in limelight through his movies. His exponential growth has also resulted in a swelling bank balance. Let's scoop out his remuneration over the years.

Beginning

Did you know? His first salary was Rs. 5000

It all started when he missed out a flight to Bengaluru, where he was to go for a modeling assignment. Feeling "extremely low," he visited Nataraj Studio that day. That's when Pramod Chakravorty spotted him and offered him three films. "He gave a cheque of Rs. 5000 for the first film, Rs. 50,000, for second, and the third cheque had Rs. 1.5L on it."

Highest Paid

Only Bollywood star to rank high in Forbes Highest-Paid list

With nearly 30 endorsements and three/four films per year, Kumar has featured on the Forbes Highest-Paid actors' list several times. In 2019, Kumar's Mission Mangal surpassed Rs. 100 crore in just five days, which put him at the fourth spot on the list. The next year, the actor featured at the sixth spot ($48.5 million), just after Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds among others.

Fee Hike

Kumar charged Rs. 117 crore during the lockdown period

Apparently, earlier Kumar's average remuneration per film was Rs. 45cr, but his approximate annual earnings increased rapidly from 2012. After delivering back to back hits, he naturally hiked his fees. "Over the last few months in lockdown, Akshay Kumar has gradually hiked his fees from 99 crores to 108 crores and finally settled in on 117 crores," a source told Bollywood Hungama last year.

Information

Did Kumar's remuneration increase to Rs. 135cr for 2022 releases?

That same report further stated that the National Award-winning actor will charge Rs. 135cr for all the 2022 releases. "Every producer wants to have Akshay on board, considering his low risk, low budget, and assured return model, leading to excessive demand in the market," sources said. The upcoming movies of Kumar are Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.

Generosity

Several times, he has reportedly lowered his fees as well

But the superstar isn't always about bulking his paycheck. He, at times, lowers his fees too. Like, he "refused to take fees for Waqt: The Race Against Time, but I did not agree to it," revealed its director Vipul Shah. Then, last year, reports claimed that he had lowered his pay by 20% for producer and good friend Sajid Nadiadwala, as per latter's request.