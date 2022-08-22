Entertainment

Filmfare withdraws Kangana Ranaut's Best Actress nomination following sue threat

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 22, 2022, 01:27 pm

Kangana Ranaut has now got into a war of words with Filmfare magazine.

Controversy's favorite child, Kangana Ranaut has now found herself in yet another ugly altercation. This time, it's with Filmfare magazine. Ranaut, who was recently nominated for the Best Actress Filmfare Award for Thalaivii, called the magazine "unethical" and threatened to sue it for "forcing her to attend the ceremony." Filmfare was quick to respond and has now decided to roll back the nomination.

Context Why does this story matter?

Filmfare Awards were established in 1954 and have remained an extravagant celebration of Indian cinema ever since.

However, in recent years, they have gained a notorious reputation for being "fixed" and several actors have revealed that they have received offers to perform on stage in exchange for the award.

Ranaut, who frequently takes digs at Bollywood, was reportedly hinting toward these "corrupt practices."

Root cause How did the entire controversy start? Read Ranaut's allegations

On Sunday, Ranaut made some explosive allegations via her Instagram Stories. She alleged she has been "receiving many calls to attend the function as [Filmfare] wants to give her an award for Thalaivii." Ranaut expressed shock over being nominated and termed it "beneath her dignity to encourage such corrupt practices in any way." She concluded the message with, "I have decided to sue Filmfare."

Retaliation Filmfare called Ranaut's allegations 'unwarranted malicious remarks'

Filmfare issued a long statement on Sunday night and responded to Ranaut's "unwarranted malicious remarks." The magazine clarified that they had simply followed the protocol and asked the National-Award winner for her address to send her the formal invite. The magazine also underscored its "transparency" and claimed that "there was no insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance."

Quote 'Sushant Singh Rajput also blamed these corrupt magazine giants'

Ranaut lambasted Filmfare, claiming, "I made it clear to them back in 2013 that I'll never attend anything which is morally deprived and unethical." Talking of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, she wrote, "[He] committed suicide...he too blamed these corrupt award shows and magazine giants."

Rollback Magazine might take legal action against the actor soon

Announcing their decision to withdraw her nomination, the magazine wrote, "Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii." Suggesting that it may soon take a legal course, the magazine wrote, "We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill."

Twitter Post Read the altercation here

And Filmfare is sueing Kangana 😏 pic.twitter.com/S6HN3TaMHr — sangaciousagain (@sangaciousagain) August 21, 2022

Do you know? Ranaut is already the recipient of five Filmfare Awards

Ranaut has won five Filmfare Awards so far. In 2007, she was awarded the Best Female Debut and Face of the Year for Gangster. Other accolades include Best Supporting Actress for Fashion, Best Actress for Queen, and Best Actress (Critics) for Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Reaction 'See you in court, Filmfare,' wrote Ranaut on Instagram

The war of words continued on Instagram and Ranaut posted another Story where she threatened to "see Filmfare in court." She also thanked her fans and followers for supporting her in the fight against the corrupt system. The Tanu Weds Manu actor asserted that she endeavors to "put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows."