Entertainment

Filmfare Awards 2022: Looking at top contenders of the year

Filmfare Awards 2022: Looking at top contenders of the year

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 19, 2022, 05:31 pm 3 min read

The 67th Filmfare Awards will take place in Mumbai on August 30.

The prestigious Filmfare Awards are back with a bang! The 67th edition of the awards will be held at the Jio World Convention Center, Mumbai on August 30. The films released between January 1 and December 31, 2021, have been considered (theatrical and OTT releases). The critically acclaimed war drama Shershaah has emerged as the frontrunner in several important categories. Here's the nomination list.

Best Film Three direct-to-OTT releases bagged Best Film nominations

Social drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, sports-drama Rashmi Rocket, war-film Shershaah, and historical drama film Sardar Udham have been nominated in the coveted Best Film category. To note, Sardar Udham, headlined by Vicky Kaushal, and Shershaah, fronted by Sidharth Malhotra, were direct-to-OTT releases and both had premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket, too, had landed straight on ZEE5 in October 2021.

Best Actors 'Shershaah' cast dominated the Best Actors category

Malhotra (Shershaah), Dhanush (Atrangi Re), Ranveer Singh (83), and Kaushal (Sardar Udham) have been nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category. The Best Actor (Female) category is also decked with interesting names and it's going to be a tussle between Parineeti Chopra (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), Kriti Sanon (Mimi), Kiara Advani (Shershaah), Kangana Ranaut (Thalaivii), Vidya Balan (Sherni), and Pannu (Rashmi Rocket).

Best Directors Several noted filmmakers will be competing for Best Director's trophy

Coming to another important category, the fight for the best helmer seems to be tough, with several noted names from the industry earning nods. These include Rashmi Rocket's director Akarsh Khurana, 83's director Kabir Khan, and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi's helmer, Seema Pahwa. Shoojit Sircar and Vishnuvardhan have also been nominated in this category for handling the directorial duties of Sardar Udham and Shershaah, respectively.

Music category AR Rahman lead the Best Music Album category

Music maestro AR Rahman has been nominated for two music albums: Atrangi Re and Mimi. In addition to him, Saina's music director Amaal Mallik, Haseen Dillruba's composer Amit Trivedi, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's composer duo Sachin-Jigar have earned nominations, too. Shershaah's music team, comprising Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, Jaani, B Praak, and Tanishk Bagchi are also eyeing the award in this category!

Technical awards Who stood out in the technical awards categories?

The technical award categories, too, were embellished with some stellar names. The Best Action category nominations included 83, Toofaan, Shershaah, Sooryavanshi, and Antim: The Final Truth. On the other hand, NY VFXWaala (Sooryavanshi), Red Chillies VFX (Shershaah), ReDefine (83), Unifi Media (Thalaivii), and Superb/Bojp, Main Road Post, NY VFXWaala, EditFX Studios (Sardar Udham) have earned nods for the Best VFX.