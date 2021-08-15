'Shershaah' becomes Sidharth Malhotra's highest rated movie on IMDb

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 01:53 pm

Sidharth Malhotra has hit it home with 'Shershaah'

Amazon Prime Video's latest film Shershaah opened up to great reviews and reactions. A cinematic portrayal of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra's life, the war movie is bringing laurels for its stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as well. Interestingly, the Vishnu Varadhan directorial has become the highest IMDb rated movie for both the lead stars, currently standing at 8.8/10. Here's more.

Numbers

Over 16K IMDb users have given 'Shershaah' full marks

Released on August 12 ahead of Independence Day, the film initially debuted on IMDb high at 9.4/10. Now, with more than 33,000 votes, Shershaah boasts an 8.8 rating. Of these voters, over 16,000 have given the movie 10/10, which is huge for a commercial Bollywood flick. Recently, Hindi movies have not garnered good ratings from viewers, barring a few exceptions like Kriti Sanon's Mimi.

Zenith

Malhotra's second-best rated film is Shakun Batra's 'Kapoor & Sons'

Malhotra was praised for his depiction of the braveheart, even receiving approval from Shah Rukh Khan for his performance. Tracing the actor's career, debuting with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Malhotra's highest rating before this came from 2016's movie by Shakun Batra, Kapoor & Sons, with 7.7/10. Other performers have been Ittefaq (7.2/10), Hasee Toh Phasee (6.8/10), Brothers and Ek Villain (both 6.5/10).

Figures

Advani was impactful in short role, bagging career-best ratings

Coming to Advani, who is a comparatively new face in the industry, Shershaah saw her playing the role of Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema. While her role was short, the actress left a lasting impression on the audience. Her second-best IMDb rating came from another biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (7.9/10). Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharath Ane Nenu (7.7/10) and Kabir Singh (7.1/10) follow.

Trend

Young male viewers were most impressed with the war flick

As per the demographic data presented by the popular authoritative source on movies and shows, male viewers have given Shershaah a higher rating. The movie that comes with explosive action sequences and impressive blood-boiling moments, has been most liked by people under 29 years of age. Undoubtedly, the biopic about a war hero has managed to tap into the pulse of the youth.

Information

'Shershaah' would have won hearts on the big screens too

Backed by Johar's Dharma Productions, Shershaah was originally touted to see a theatrical launch. While the pandemic stood in the path, it can be assumed the movie would have been a big hit in the theaters. Nevertheless, you can watch it on Prime Video now.