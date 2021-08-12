'Shershaah' review: Sidharth's attempt to honor Vikram Batra is commendable

Written by Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 01:19 pm

Sidharth Malhotra portrays Vikram Batra in the war movie, 'Shershaah'

Independence Day week has begun with the release of Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah, in which he plays India's war hero Vikram Batra. The movie takes you on an inspiring journey of the braveheart who sacrificed his life on the battlefield against Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the Dharma Productions-backed film also stars Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema. Here's our review.

Beginning

A boy who dreamt of joining the army since childhood

Movie is being narrated by Batra's twin, Vishal, who says that Batra dreamt of joining the army since childhood. His determination made him a lieutenant in the 13 JAK KIF unit in Kashmir. He was affable, had a warm personality but his hunger to defeat the enemy gave him the charge to take over Pt. 5140. It's when he gets his codename — Shershaah.

Plot

He becomes 'Captain' after first victory during the Kargil War

After defeating Pakistan at Pt. 5140, Batra informs about the victory on a satellite phone by saying the now-immortal words "Yeh Dil Maange More". Subsequently, he gets promoted to Captain and he is recommended for Maha Veer Chakra. He, immediately, goes on to the last mission, which is to destroy Pt. 4875. The braveheart completes the task, but by sacrificing his life.

Performance

Malhotra tries his best to bring justice to the character

No one can portray a war hero, however, Malhotra tried his best to bring justice to the character. From his expressions to his body language, the Ek Villain actor's performance is commendable. Also, his chemistry with Advani looks flawless. People who knew Batra could tell better whether Malhotra lived up to the expectations, but he does make a great soldier onscreen.

Supporting Actors

Not just Malhotra, other actors gave their best too

This movie was mainly focused on Malhotra, even Advani seemed like a supporting actor in it. However, her performance was praiseworthy. Shiv Panditt, who played Batra's Captain and his friend, was terrific on the screen. And Sahil Vaid, who is known to play hero's friend in Bollywood, has a small role, but his performance makes it memorable.

Reason

The movie could have been less dramatic

Evidently, the movie highlighted the tough life of an army man. For instance, it shows a father, who has not seen his daughter since her birth, and ultimately sacrifices his life for the country. It is one thing to honor such men, it is altogether a different one to make it dramatic, filmy if you may. That's where Shershaah falters.

Verdict

Overall, the attempt deserves an applause, gets 3.5 stars

This war movie not only showcases the story of Batra but also highlights other war heroes. Although the script could have been much better, the attempt to make such a film deserves applause. The makers have done a fabulous job in terms of cinematography and music. It is certainly a one-time watch, and you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Verdict: 3.5 stars