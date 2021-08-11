If 'Sacred Games' S03 happens, what can be the storyline?

'Sacred Games' season three: Know release and plotline

Sartaj Singh has more to discover ahead! Sacred Games, India's first Netflix original binge-worthy series, made its debut in 2018, with the second season releasing on August 15, 2019. The last season ended on a major cliffhanger, making everyone wonder whether Sartaj was able to deactivate the bomb or not. This paves the way for a third season. Here, we'll discuss a possible plot.

Sacrifice

Is it Batya's turn to make sacrifice after Gaitonde?

Ganesh Gaitonde's death was a great shock. There's a chance that he will return in flashbacks. However, if the third season happens, there will be more similar sacrifices as Gaitonde. With Kalki Koechlin's character Batya showing interest in Guruji's advice, she might be another one to die in line. Batya has gathered enough devotees who could execute Guruji's plan of destroying the world ahead.

Drama

Instead of coming forward, Guruji might bring another pawn

With the death of Gaitonde, many thought that Guruji might come forward to openly challenge Sartaj. But, he isn't stupid to do so. Guruji might put forward another pawn of his. He has enough power and the ability to play with one's mind. And, he could even easily mold Sartaj's mind. If that happens, the third season might be mentally stressful for the cop.

Nemesis

Suleiman Isa qualifies to be the main antagonist in S03

Sacred Games season three might also bring in more antagonists, someone who could outrun the wilderness and is strange too. Saurabh Sachdeva's character, Suleiman Isa, qualifies. To note, he was diagnosed with cancer, but didn't die. So, he may continue the villainy. However, the platform needs to be very selective this time, because expectations would be extremely high from the new face.

Details

There's no news about 'Sacred Games' season three

Do remember, the show, based on Vikram Chandra's novel, has not yet been renewed for a third season. To note, the first and second seasons were a year apart, but now it's already been two years since season two concluded. Also, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played Gaitonde, confirmed that there will be no season three. However, we do hope the makers are reading this!