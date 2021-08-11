'Pinch' S02 review: Rajkummar Rao's episode is best so far

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 08:45 pm

Rajkummar Rao wins hearts in the latest episode of 'Pinch'

Known to be collected and calm, Rajkummar Rao appears genuinely unperturbed even in front of online trolls. Appearing as the fourth guest on Arbaaz Khan's Pinch, Rao shares his views on social media, whether he reads mean comments, and if he gets affected by them. With his genuine answers, acceptance of people's opinions, and tight packaging, this episode is a winner! Here's our review.

Internet

'Social media is a shortcut to earn fame'

Declaring he is on social media only for promotions and paid associations, Rao said he does not take these platforms seriously. "It's a shortcut to earn fame, still there are people who have made careers out of it, so kudos to that," he separately observed. When asked if anything pinches him online, Rao remained as cool as ever as he answered, "nothing."

Work

'Meant for life': Rao revealed he did 'Trapped' for free

While reading out rude comments, Rao came out self-aware, admitting he knows that many think of him as an "actor" and not a mainstream "hero." Pointing out some films were meant for the box office and some for life, he revealed he did Trapped for free because it came under the second category. Amusingly, he added, some films fulfilled both requirements like Stree.

Story

This is the reason Rao changed his surname onscreen

Fans would know Rao's real surname is Yadav. Chatting with Khan, the star revealed he initially did not use any surname in movies, but had to because several people in the industry shared his name. People would confuse him with actor Rajkumar and directors Rajkumar Santoshi, Raj Kumar Gupta, Rajkumar Hirani. Thus, he added Rao to his name, liking "the sound of it."

Verdict

The episode is far crispier

In a refreshing change, this episode doesn't hurl all the comments together, but we take breaks to have the guest speak after two or three such comments. This made the episode more conversational. Rao must be appreciated for calling a spade a spade and the crisp 17-minute and 32-second duration works in favor of the show. You can watch it on YouTube. Verdict: 4/5.