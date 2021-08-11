Vivek Oberoi's next 'Iti' to finally go on the floors

Vivek Oberoi's 'Iti' will begin shooting from next month

Vivek Oberoi had announced he was producing and starring in a whodunit thriller, titled Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder, way back in July 2020. Set to be his production debut, the movie saw multiple delays due to the pandemic. But reports suggest shooting is finally going to begin in Europe. Ankita Lokhande has been roped in to play the lead. Here's more.

Shooting will begin next month in Europe

As per insiders, Oberoi and the team will start production for the movie on September 15. The Vishal Ranjan Mishra-directorial also stars Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in a crucial role. Sen, who will debut with the mystery venture, had shared his character poster as Rohit Vardhan last year in July. Oberoi plays another pivotal character named Prabhu Singh.

Interesting premise: Protagonist will solve her own murder mystery

Given the genre, makers have remained tight-lipped about the plot but we know the summary. At the center is a woman in a race against time mission where she has to reportedly solve her own murder mystery. This role is being essayed by Lokhande, who debuted on the big screens with Manikarnika. Notably, this will be her first lead role.

Rajesh Roshan was roped in for the music

Originally, the production was meant to begin in September last year with the film eyeing an early-2021 release. Later, after locking Lokhande as the lead, producers wanted to begin production in Shimla in April 2021 but the second wave of COVID-19 halted that as well. Makers had also roped in veteran music composer Rajesh Roshan to look after the scores in the film.

Oberoi was also producing a horror-thriller, but quit later

Presented by Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Mandiraa Entertainment, it will be jointly produced by Oberoi and others. Prerna V Arora is creatively backing the project. Notably, Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Mandiraa Entertainment were also collaborating on a horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Starring debutante Palak Tiwari, this movie has also been helmed by Mishra. However, in April, Oberoi distanced himself from the project.