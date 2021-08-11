Top five movies that were adapted from novels or memoirs

Written by Anamika Bharti Last updated on Aug 11, 2021

Exploring some of the most acclaimed movies based on novel

Very few movies that are based on a novel, short story or comics, actually do justice to the essence of the written piece. Extending a short, crunching a novel or visualizing comics on the screen for minimum two hours isn't something everyone can do. But there are some in Hollywood who have paid rich respect to their base materials. Let's celebrate the best five.

#1

'The Fault In Our Stars': A tragic love story narrated

The Fault In Our Stars, a 2014 release, is based on John Green's novel. Directed by Josh Boone, it narrates the doomed love story of two cancer-stricken teenagers. Augustus "Gus" Waters (Ansel Elgort) wants Hazel Grace (Shailene Woodley) to enjoy her last few years and during this, he fails to notice his growing cancer. Their incomplete love story is agonizing and breaks your heart.

#2

David Fincher's highest-grosser 'Gone Girl' stays with you

Three times Academy Award nominee David Fincher helmed Gone Girl, which released in 2014. The psychological thriller keeps you hooked in every scene, and Rosamund Pike gives you shivers with her portrayal. An apt salute to the novel by Gillian Flynn, the movie deserved every pat it received. It earned $369mn at the box office, while Pike got nominations from every major award ceremony.

#3

'Shawshank Redemption' is based on a Stephen King novel

Shawshank Redemption needs no introduction. Based on Stephen King's novel Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the film was directed by Frank Darabont. The plot revolves around Tim Robbins' character, Andy Dufresne being arrested for the murder of his wife and her lover, who then meanders to money-laundering after learning some tricks from fellow criminal, Ellis "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman). A true masterpiece!

#4

'12 Years A Slave' explores heart-wrenching history of brutality

Showing black slavery and its history on celluloid in the most brutal way, 12 Years A Slave was a landmark film. The Steve McQueen-directorial is based on the novel by Solomon Northup, which was his memoir. He was played by Chiwetel Ejiofor pretty authentically. All the characters were real too, and the movie created a huge impact. Hans Zimmer's music simply enhanced that feel.

#5

'The Silence of The Lambs' hunts down a psycho serial-killer

Thomas Harris' novel adaptation The Silence of The Lambs was directed by Jonathan Demme. The crime thriller spins around Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), who's hunting down a serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). To catch him, Starling seeks the advice of a skilled psychiatrist and famous cannibalistic serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). The Academy Award win by the team was well-deserved.