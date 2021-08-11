Jacqueline Fernandez birthday special: Celebrating her best onscreen pairings

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 04:48 pm

Celebrating Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday by looking at her pairings in films

Debuting in Bollywood with 2009's Aladin, Jacqueline Fernandez has come a long way. Without any qualms about trying out different roles, the star has given us diverse performances all through these years. Her chemistry with co-stars has also been sparkling in some films. So, on the Housefull actress' 36th birthday, let us look at all the times magic was created on the screen.

#1

Her chemistry with Emraan Hashmi was fire in 'Murder 2'

Fernandez's first commercial success had come from her 2011 venture, Murder 2, opposite Emraan Hashmi. The Sri Lankan actress took up a bold character and sizzled on the screen. For someone who was just a few films old, Fernandez was able to hold her own in the Mohit Suri offering, matching shoulder to shoulder with Hashmi. The chemistry of the pair was undeniably scorching!

#2

She was effortless in 'A Gentleman' opposite Sidharth Malhotra

Talking about her celluloid coupling with A Gentleman co-star Sidharth Malhotra, Fernandez had said, "It's easy romancing Sidharth on screen. Super easy." And, the ease was palpable through the scenes. Be it an argument, simple, sweet dating sequences, dance movements or intense moments, the good-looking pair aced it all in this Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj and DK) directorial.

#3

Fernandez and John Abraham complemented each other in 'Housefull 2'

Fernandez and John Abraham look compatible with each other and it's no wonder they have acted in three movies together already. But their best pairing has to be the comedy Housefull 2. Here the actors were remarkably sharp opposite one another, although Fernandez's role did not have much material. She will be seen collaborating with Abraham once again in the action thriller Attack.

#4

Fernandez's chemistry with Salman Khan in 'Kick' was unparalleled

Talking of frequent collaborators, the Bhoot Police actress has acted opposite Salman Khan several times as well. But their magnetic chemistry took off in 2014's Kick. Fernandez's psychiatrist Dr. Shaina was charming, spontaneous, and interesting, when paired with Khan's masked thief Devi (Devil). We're hoping to see similar chemistry (and a more logical story) in the sequel to the Sajid Nadiadwala directorial.