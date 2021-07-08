Meet the sassy Kanika and charming Maya of 'Bhoot Police'

All the first-look posters of 'Bhoot Police' have been released

Makers of Bhoot Police released the first-look posters of Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, which gave us a hint about their characters. The Murder 2 star shared that her character's name is Kanika. Her Instagram caption read, "Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice." With this, first-look photos of all the lead actors have been released.

Here is Fernandez's look as Kanika

Yami Gautam gives a classy vibe in her poster

Along with Fernandez's, makers also unveiled Gautam's look. She will play the character of Maya in the movie. The poster features Gautam in an off-white dress and her hair is open. She's carrying a torch and seems to be searching for something in a cave. "To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice," Gautam wrote, while sharing her look online.

Look at Gautam as Maya in 'Bhoot Police'

Arjun Kapoor was seen donning a curious look as Chiraunji

Before these, it was Arjun Kapoor's turn to share his first-look, which he did some days back. He plays Chiraunji, who wears all black, and dons a curious expression. With a burning torch in hand, he's set to hunt the ghosts. Kapoor shared his poster, and wrote, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."

Saif Ali Khan's Vibhooti poster was released on Monday

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's poster was the first one to be released. It was shared on July 5, the same day Disney+ Hotstar confirmed that the horror-comedy is headed the OTT way. With a spiky stick in one hand, he gave an evil look, while donning a black shirt, leather jacket and an interesting neckpiece. He'll play Vibhooti, who is a ghost-hunter and exorcist.

Khan was brutally thrashed for 'anti-Hindu' sentiment of the same

Apart from the four actors playing ghostbusters, not much has been revealed about the plot of the movie. However, Khan's first-look poster did irk many netizens. The photo shows Hindu saints in the background. According to a section of social media, they are shown in a demeaning manner. To recall, Khan landed into a similar situation with Tandav.

Movie was booked to have a theatrical release

The movie was announced in 2019 and the shoot wrapped up in February. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, it's produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. While the theatrical release date was September 10, the pandemic forced the makers to opt for a digital release.