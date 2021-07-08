Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother passes away due to COVID-19

Jul 08, 2021, 06:27 pm

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother succumbs to COVID-19

Vir Chopra, elder brother of noted producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has died due to COVID-19, confirmed the latter's wife Anupama Chopra. The film critic said, "Forever now, his memory remains our blessing," while informing about the same. As per some reports, Vir died on July 5 due to the virus, after battling it for almost 20 days. He was cremated the next day.

Vinod always said that Vir was his better version: Anupama

Anupama shared a picture from the premier of 3 Idiots, which showed the two brothers, both dressed in black T-shirt and jeans, and shared an interesting anecdote about Vir. "Vinod always said that Vir was his better version - nice to a fault (no ma-behen gaalis), highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile," she wrote in the post.

Read Anupama Chopra's heartfelt post about her brother-in-law

'When VC and I got married, people would congratulate Vir'

The 54-year-old also wrote how the two brothers looked almost the same, creating a confusion for many. "When VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir," she added. As soon as the news broke, many from their close circle of friends like Anaita Shroff Adajania, fashion stylist and wife of Cocktail director Homi Adajania, lent support to the family.

He got infected with the virus while in Maldives

According to a report in TOI, Vir, who has worked with his brother in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Broken Horses, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots, was undergoing treatment for almost 20 days. He was kept in the ICU of HN Reliance hospital, located in Girgaon, Mumbai, where he breathed his last. Reportedly, Vir got infected with the virus in Maldives.

Vinod always sought inputs from his brother while scripting

The report added that Vinod always sought his elder brother's input while scripting his films. Like, when Vinod shared Parinda's draft, Vir appreciated the first half of the film, but didn't find its second part as impressive. Vinod paid heed, and we all know the remarkable output. Vir is survived by his sound designer-wife, Namita Nayak Chopra and son. May he rest in peace!