'Bhoot Police' updates: Officially skipping theatrical release, Saif's look revealed

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 02:21 pm

Get a look at Saif Ali Khan's Vibhooti avatar from 'Bhoot Police'

Pavan Kirpalani's horror-comedy offering Bhoot Police is officially skipping theatrical release altogether, confirmed streamer Disney+ Hotstar earlier today. The Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam-starrer will be a Multiplex release on the platform, although makers are yet to announce a release date. Previously, it was reported that the film will come out in theaters in September this year.

Post

Khan dons a chilling look as Vibhooti

Various entertainment portals have speculated on the direct-to-digital release of the movie for the past few months. Now Hotstar shared the first look of Khan as Vibhooti, announcing the project's arrival on the OTT platform. Wearing black attire, Khan's smile is cunning (almost evil) as he holds a spiky stick in one hand. Several religious signs, idols, monuments can be seen in the background.

Twitter Post

'Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI'

Criticism

Khan was brutally thrashed for alleged 'anti-Hindu' sentiment of poster

Ever since Khan's look got released, netizens erupted in anger for the anti-Hindu sentiments the photo seems to show. Many called him out for apparently showing Hindu gods and saints. "Hope #SaifAliKhan not been learnt from Tandav...," wrote one. Another user said Khan wasn't a "bhoot police" but the "real bhoot." To recall, boycott calls were raised against Tandav for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods.

Timeline

The team originally booked big screen release in September

Announced in 2019, the shoot got wrapped up on February 5 this year, after which makers had booked a September 10, 2021 release date for Bhoot Police. Plans were obviously hampered by the raging second wave of COVID-19. In May, sources suggested that producer Ramesh Taurani was already engaged in advanced discussions with Disney+ Hotstar, and the paperwork was due to be signed soon.

Information

The movie follows four 'ghostbusters' through an adventure

While the original cast featured Khan, along with Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, changes were made later. Not much is known about the plot, except for the fact that the four lead stars will play "ghostbusters" in the movie. The recent poster for Khan also suggests that Vibhooti will be fighting paranormal elements. We can't wait for the ghost-hunting to begin!

COVID-19 effect

Pandemic is making theatrical releases seem long lost dreams

Given Bhoot Police team is wasting no time in waiting for COVID-19 conditions to get better, there is a chance that other teams will follow suit. A recent report had stated that Akshay Kumar-led Bell Bottom was also planning to let go of its hopes of getting a theatrical release. Maharashtra, the hub of Hindi cinema, closing down theaters is certainly making things difficult.