The entertainment industry is making the most of the unlocking phase and has been announcing one release date after another. Today, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez's Bhoot Police also joined the bandwagon. The film will hit screens on September 10, 2021. The film has been helmed by Pavan Kirpalani. Read on for more details.

Announcement 'Get ready to scream with laughter'

The poster shared by those involved with the movie gives an idea about the theme. In the poster, the actors were seen standing with their backs facing the camera. A full moon shone brightly in the poster and a creepy house was also spotted. "Get ready to scream with laughter... #BhootPolice arrives on 10 Sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal, (sic)" read the post shared by cast members.

Instagram Post You can see the poster here

Instagram post A post shared by rameshtaurani on February 23, 2021 at 2:30 pm IST

Details Shooting for 'Bhoot Police' wrapped up this month

The movie, which belongs to the horror-comedy genre, was announced in 2019. Large parts of it were shot in locations like Dalhousie, Dharamshala, and Jaisalmer despite the coronavirus pandemic. Some parts were also filmed in Mumbai. The shoot was completed on February 5. Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri are attached to the movie as producers while Jaya Taurani has co-produced it.

Quote Khan and Kapoor will be seen in different avatars: Director

The movie was announced in 2019, with Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Later, the new members of the cast — Kapoor, Fernandez, and Gautam — came on-board. Talking about the venture, the director had expressed happiness over Kapoor and Khan's roles. "Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring trademark humor to the script," he added.

Upcoming projects Just yesterday, Fernandez started shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey'