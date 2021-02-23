-
Saif Ali Khan's 'Bhoot Police' secures a September releaseLast updated on Feb 23, 2021, 05:18 pm
-
The entertainment industry is making the most of the unlocking phase and has been announcing one release date after another.
Today, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez's Bhoot Police also joined the bandwagon. The film will hit screens on September 10, 2021.
The film has been helmed by Pavan Kirpalani.
Read on for more details.
-
-
Announcement
'Get ready to scream with laughter'
-
The poster shared by those involved with the movie gives an idea about the theme.
In the poster, the actors were seen standing with their backs facing the camera. A full moon shone brightly in the poster and a creepy house was also spotted.
"Get ready to scream with laughter... #BhootPolice arrives on 10 Sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal, (sic)" read the post shared by cast members.
-
Instagram Post
You can see the poster here
-
A post shared by rameshtaurani on
-
Details
Shooting for 'Bhoot Police' wrapped up this month
-
The movie, which belongs to the horror-comedy genre, was announced in 2019. Large parts of it were shot in locations like Dalhousie, Dharamshala, and Jaisalmer despite the coronavirus pandemic. Some parts were also filmed in Mumbai.
The shoot was completed on February 5.
Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri are attached to the movie as producers while Jaya Taurani has co-produced it.
-
Quote
Khan and Kapoor will be seen in different avatars: Director
-
The movie was announced in 2019, with Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Later, the new members of the cast — Kapoor, Fernandez, and Gautam — came on-board.
Talking about the venture, the director had expressed happiness over Kapoor and Khan's roles.
"Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring trademark humor to the script," he added.
-
Upcoming projects
Just yesterday, Fernandez started shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey'
-
On Monday, Fernandez started shooting for her role in Bachchan Pandey, which stars Akshay Kumar. She would also be seen in Attack, which has secured an August 13, 2021 release.
Meanwhile, Khan will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, releasing on April 23, opposite Rani Mukerji.
Kapoor's highly-anticipated Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will hit the screens on March 19, 2021.